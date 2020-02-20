LSU softball hosts Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After claiming an 11-0 victory over LA Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the No. 6 Tigers will now host the Purple and Gold Challenge.
The Purple and Gold Challenge will start Friday, Feb. 21 and end Sunday, Feb. 22. All games will be played in Tiger Park.
LSU will welcome Belmont and Sam Houston State to Tiger Park.
LSU Invitational Schedule
Feb. 21 – LSU vs. Belmont, Tiger Park, 3:30 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 21 – LSU vs. Sam Houston State, Tiger Park, 6 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 22 – LSU vs. Sam Houston State, Tiger Park, 2:30 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 22 – LSU vs. Belmont, Tiger Park, 5 p.m., SECN+
The Tigers will be facing Belmont State for the first time in program history. Sam Houston State and LSU have met before with Sam Houston winning the game.
LSU is coming into the weekend with a 9-1 overall record after claiming a five-inning shutout against LA Tech. The squad hit four home runs in the game and Maribeth Gorsuch faced two batters over the minimum to get her second win on the year.
Taylor Pleasants continues to lead the Tigers and the SEC with a .520 batting average. In the circle, Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham both have 0.00 ERAs. Kilponen is 3-0 with two saves.
Belmont (1-3) only win comes from the season opener with a 7-2 victory over Western Michigan. Since then, the Bruins have lost three straight. Cheyenne Cavanaugh leads the Bruins with a .533 batting average. She has eight hits in 15 at-bats with two doubles and an RBI. Brittany Kennett owns a 2.93 ERA in the circle. She is 1-1 and has 24 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of work.
Sam Houston State (4-7) is coming into the tournament on four-game losing streak. They recently fell to Houston on Wednesday, 11-3. They have wins over George Mason on three separate occasions and Providence. Megan McDonald leads the team with a .462 mark. She has 18 hits in 39 at-bats with two doubles and nine RBI. In the circle, Darby Fitzpatrick leads with a 4.20 earned run average and a 1-1 record. Regan Dunn has the most innings on the team at 25 and has struck out 26 batters. She owns a 4.48 ERA and is 2-2 on the year.
After the Purple & Gold Challenge, the Tigers will hit the road for the first big road trip of the season. They will be traveling to Fullerton, California for the Judi Garman Classic. The Tigers will face top opponents in Loyola Marymount, Texas Tech, California, Washington and Colorado State.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.