LSU softball hosts Purple & Gold Challenge

Sam Houston State (4-7) is coming into the tournament on four-game losing streak. They recently fell to Houston on Wednesday, 11-3. They have wins over George Mason on three separate occasions and Providence. Megan McDonald leads the team with a .462 mark. She has 18 hits in 39 at-bats with two doubles and nine RBI. In the circle, Darby Fitzpatrick leads with a 4.20 earned run average and a 1-1 record. Regan Dunn has the most innings on the team at 25 and has struck out 26 batters. She owns a 4.48 ERA and is 2-2 on the year.