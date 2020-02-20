Inner Wheel Club hosts 30th Anniversary Attic Trash & Treasure Sale at new location

The 2020 Attic Trash & Treasure Sale organized by the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge will take place March 6, 7 and 8 at a new location.
It will be at the former Royal Furniture Building, located at 1900 Main Street, near the corner of North 19th Street in Baton Rouge.
In previous years, the sale would take place at the Old Mervyn’s building at Cortana Mall.
The 30th Anniversary Sale is chaired by Kema Bueche, Kay Nelson, Becky Smith and Nikki Spencer and will take place:
- Friday, March 6 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Saturday, March 7 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Sunday, March 8 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Everything is half price on Sunday. Admission is free. Credit cards will be accepted.
“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of making a difference in Greater Baton Rouge, “said Inner Wheel President Chris Jackson. “It is only through the loyal support of our volunteers, donors and sale attendees that we can impact the lives of thousands in the community through our donations to well-deserving charities annually.”
St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge will serve as this year’s primary charitable beneficiary.
Other nonprofit organizations receiving funds include the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), Hospice of Baton Rouge, Salvation Army, Thrive Academy Foundation, Life of a Single Mom, McMains Children’s Developmental Center, Grief Recovery Center, Children’s Advocacy Center and Uplifted Women’s Center.
Since their first sale in 1990, the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge has generated nearly $2.5 million for local charities.
In 2019, the sale raised over $225,000.
For more information, visit innerwheelbr.org.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.