Hemp licenses now being issued to businesses in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rules and regulations for Louisiana’s Industrial Hemp Program have now been finalized, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced Thursday, Feb. 20.
The department has begun issuing licenses to businesses for the production, processing, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state.
“Our Industrial Hemp Program administrators worked hard to ensure the regulatory framework was in place as soon as feasibly possible and in time for the 2020 planting season. The LDAF will continue to assist and support the new industrial hemp industry,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.
Anyone growing, handling, transporting, or processing industrial hemp or hemp seed must possess a license issued by LDAF. All applicants must submit an application, submit to a background check, and pay licensing fees.
There are four kinds of industrial hemp licenses:
- Grower – authorizes the licensee to cultivate, handle, and transport industrial hemp regardless of the intended use
- Processor – authorizes the licensee to handle, process, and transport industrial hemp
- Seed Producer – authorizes the licensee to produce, transport, and sell industrial hemp seed
- Contract Carrier – authorizes the licensee to transport industrial hemp; required when the transporter is not the licensed grower or processor of the plant material
