FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains will move out, temps will drop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, the coverage of showers has increased during the overnight hours. First Alert Doppler radar is still picking up areas of light-to-moderate rainfall throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
No severe weather is in the forecast but some neighborhoods will likely pick up measurable rainfall totals before the wet weather comes to an end later Thursday afternoon.
In the meantime, give yourself some extra drive time this morning.
Temperature are peaking around 56° but will gradually fall over the next several hours, turning much colder overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-30°s.
Rain is out of the forecast tomorrow. It should be lovely to see the sun again. Friday will be on the breezy side with highs only reaching the lower 50°s.
