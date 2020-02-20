FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend expected with cooler temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a wet Thursday all across the WAFB region, but those rains will be winding down into the evening with clouds dissipating overnight.
It will be a clear and cold start Friday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the mid and upper 30s across much of the WAFB area. Friday will be a bit breezy too, so keep that in mind for kids heading to the bus stops in the morning.
Skies will stay clear throughout Friday, but highs will only reach the low 50s even with the abundant sunshine. The dry air from the north will cool quickly into Friday evening, with temperatures dropping into the 40s by sunset. Be sure to dress for the evening chill if you are heading to the Southdowns Parade, catching the Tigers at the Box, or just planning on an evening around town.
The weekend forecast is a dry one and that’s very welcomed news for just about everybody. But we start the weekend with a chill as many WAFB neighborhoods will flirt with a light freeze Saturday morning under clear skies. Fortunately, sunshine warms Baton Rouge into the 50s by lunchtime, with afternoon temperatures approaching 60°. All looks good for Saturday’s irreverent Spanish Town Parade!
Clouds will be returning Sunday, but the region stays mainly dry. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’s all good for two parades on the west side of the river: Sunday afternoon’s Good Friends of the Oaks in Port Allen and Sunday evening’s Comogo. The Storm Team is putting a 10% rain chance in the outlook for late Sunday evening, but that’s not something the Comogo krewe and the good folks of Plaquemine need to worry about for their parade.
Rain returns Monday (Lundi Gras) as a cold front sweeps across the state. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rains of 0.5” to 1” across the area, but severe weather is not a major concern at this time. Be sure to check with the WAFB Storm Team through the weekend as we monitor the potential for active weather Monday. A few showers could linger into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday (Mardi Gras), but the day should be mainly dry. Tuesday morning clouds will thin into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge.
A followup dry front rolls through Louisiana Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will top out around 60° or so as dry, low humidity air filters in behind the front. As a result, the final days of February will be dry, but also rather cool, with the extended outlook calling for morning lows in in the 30s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and cooler than normal afternoons with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.