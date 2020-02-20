FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend expected with cooler temps

Rain returns Monday (Lundi Gras) as a cold front sweeps across the state. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rains of 0.5” to 1” across the area, but severe weather is not a major concern at this time. Be sure to check with the WAFB Storm Team through the weekend as we monitor the potential for active weather Monday. A few showers could linger into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday (Mardi Gras), but the day should be mainly dry. Tuesday morning clouds will thin into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge.