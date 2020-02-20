Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Feb. 20, pet lovers everywhere observe National Love Your Pet Day. This holiday focuses on giving extra attention to our pets. The day encourages pampering our pets and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.
Bring your pet a special treat, take an extra-long walk or give them more attention. Other ideas include:
- Check that their vaccines are up to date.
- Watch a pet video with them full of cats, dogs, and other critters.
- Give them a few extra strokes with the brush while grooming.
- Practice their favorite commands – sit, shake, rollover.
- Play their favorite game or bring out their best toy.
- Inspect their toys to make sure they’re in good shape. Throw out any broken toys.
- Wash their bedding, even if it’s not their laundry day. Let them fluff it up just the way they like it.
Whatever you decide to do, spoil and appreciate your pets! Use #NationalLoveYourPetDay to post on social media.
We want to see YOUR pets. Submit them below or at 9reports.com.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.