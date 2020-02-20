Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day!

View this post on Instagram

I still remember the very day @elizabethwafb found Beau in the station parking lot back in 2017. I also remember calling Beau’s wonderful foster mom, Robin, to ask a million questions about him and what he was like. I remember visiting him a bunch at the old @caapets facility to love on him and to see if he loved me too. I can’t believe it’s already been three years since he came home with me. Adopting Beau is probably the best decision I’ve ever made. I can’t imagine life without him and I’m so thankful he happened to wander over to WAFB that day. Happy National Love Your Pet Day! #caapets