Creole Caponata

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This traditional Italian eggplant dish has been redefined here as Creole with the addition of yellow squash and zucchini. Caponata is perfect for jarring or canning and can be refrigerated or served warm as a vegetable or side dish. My favorite way to enjoy it is cold as an appetizer. It’s perfect for Mardi Gras parties!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups peeled, diced eggplant
2 cups sliced yellow squash, skin-on
2 cups sliced zucchini, skin-on
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
⅓ cup corn oil
8 whole cloves garlic, peeled
1 medium white onion, peeled and thinly sliced
½ yellow bell pepper, cored and sliced
½ red bell pepper, cored and sliced
¼ cup diced jalapeño peppers
¾ cup chicken stock
2 cups peeled, diced tomatoes
¼ cup chopped basil leaves
salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
In a large sauté pan, heat oils over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onions, and bell peppers. Cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in eggplant, squash, zucchini, and jalapeño peppers. Stirring occasionally, cook 15 minutes or until ingredients are al dente.
Add chicken stock, tomatoes, and basil and continue to cook 15–20 minutes or until stock is evaporated and vegetables are tender.
Season to taste using salt and pepper.
Serve with crackers or on top of toast points.
