Baker police looking for man accused of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of several charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
The suspect is also accused of illegal use of a weapon, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Baker Police Department Detectives at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.
