Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office holds event honoring Black History Month

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish Wednesday night (Feb. 19), the sheriff’s office and the community came together to celebrate Black History Month.
At the event, attendees got to hear from a now retired deputy who served as the first African American detective for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“We are so proud about the diversity in our department. Our leaders that will be showcased tonight are strong black leaders in our community that do so much and so it’s just a way for us to give back at this time of the year and celebrate the rich culture of black history,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.
People at Wednesday night’s celebration also got to see something called a living characters presentation and dance.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.