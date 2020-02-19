Weather looks promising for weekend parades

The outlook for Sunday now also looks pretty good for most parades. Things pick up on the west side of the river, with the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks rolling through Port Allen at 1 p.m., followed by the Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine at 7 p.m. Clouds will be back by Sunday, but the daylight hours probably stay dry. The Good Friends parade can expect to see temperatures in the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Keep an eye out for WAFB’s Titan9 Storm Tracker that will be rolling in this parade!