Weather looks promising for weekend parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana has been plagued by gloomy weather for much of this winter, and good rain chances will continue through Thursday, but the outlook is much brighter for the weekend leading into Mardi Gras.
The weekend parade slate around metro Baton Rouge kicks off with the Krewe of Southdowns Friday night (Feb. 21). You’ll definitely want to bundle up if heading to Southdowns, but the good news is it will stay dry! Temperatures will likely be around 50° as the floats begin to lineup, falling into the mid 40s by the start of the parade, and ending up in the low 40s by the time it ends. Wind shouldn’t be much of an issue, with a light northerly breeze of 5 mph or less expected.
The good news continues for Baton Rouge’s biggest parade, Spanish Town, as it rolls Saturday, Feb. 22. Those in the parade will need to be ready for a cold start to the day Saturday, with wake-up temps flirting with freezing and reading likely only in the low 40s by 9 a.m. But by the time the parade begins at noon, temperatures will reach the mid 50s, with bright sunshine making for a beautiful day. Temperatures will likely climb to near 60° by parade’s end, with no threat of rainfall.
The outlook for Sunday now also looks pretty good for most parades. Things pick up on the west side of the river, with the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks rolling through Port Allen at 1 p.m., followed by the Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine at 7 p.m. Clouds will be back by Sunday, but the daylight hours probably stay dry. The Good Friends parade can expect to see temperatures in the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Keep an eye out for WAFB’s Titan9 Storm Tracker that will be rolling in this parade!
A slight chance of showers arrives by Sunday night for the Krewe of Comogo, but the current outlook suggests rain probably won’t be a big issue. Temperatures will likely start in the low 60s and only see a slow fall to around 60° or perhaps the upper 50s.
Good rain chances are expected by Monday and that will be something to watch for nighttime parades around south Louisiana. The outlook for Fat Tuesday is still a bit unclear, with the GFS holding on to good rain chances, while the Euro shows things staying dry. Either way, temperatures look to be near normal for late February, with a morning start in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
