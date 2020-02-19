WATCHING YOUR WALLET: 7 Year Auto Loan

(GRAY TV) - Be careful how long you finance your next vehicle purchase. That vehicle could cost you way more than you expect.
About a third of auto loans for new vehicles taken in the first half of 2019 had terms of longer than six years, according to the credit reporting firm Experian.
The average size of an auto loan for a new car is now around $32,119, which means it’s taking more and more Americans longer to pay off a vehicle.
You may be getting smaller monthly payments but in reality, depending on the terms, you are paying way more than the value of that vehicle.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says don’t just look at your potential monthly payment when buying. So you need to know the overall cost of the loan.
“If you’re able I would encourage people to finance for a shorter amount of time and yeah. Your monthly payments might be larger at the end of the day they’re going to pay less for the overall cost of the car,” Dale said.
And think about this before you sign a six or more year car loan, the tendency for a car to break down after seven years goes way up.
Or perhaps take a step back and do not get a new car but a slightly used one, so you’re not trying to finance $32,000.
