Elderly man accused of beating his mentally challenged adult son to death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge officers found Derrick Christophe, 40, dead in a Shelley Street home Friday, Feb. 14 and are now seeking to charge his father, Ellsworth Hull, 77, for second degree murder.
Investigators were called to the home by Hull’s attorney, who told officers Hull admitted to being in a fight with Christophe earlier in the day, police documents state.
Hull struck Christophe with a wooden mop handle and possibly a broken metal broom handle to the point that Christophe lost consciousness as retaliation for Christophe grabbing him, officers wrote.
Christophe is mentally handicapped, officers noted.
Because Christophe wasn’t “coming to” as he has after previous fights, Hull placed him in a tub of water where he remained for at least 12 hours, officers claimed. Hull changed the water as he figured out what to do, police documents say.
Punctures and lacerations were observed on Christophe’s body, but there was a noticeable lack of blood on the body and only a few drops found around the home, officers said. Detectives suggested the home may have been cleaned before their arrival.
Officers noted some injuries appeared older, and Hull admitted to a similar fight between him and Christophe happening a week before.
An autopsy concluded Christophe died due to internal bleeding in the arm and back due to multiple blunt force injuries, police documents say.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.