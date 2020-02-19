Uber announces new on-trip reporting feature

In this posed picture, the Uber app is opened on a mobile phone, backdropped by other transport services in London, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth)
February 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:11 AM

(WAFB) - Uber has launched a new safety feature that allows discreet reporting in real-time.

The new feature was rolled out to riders in the U.S. and Canada. Using the new On-Tripo Reporting feature, riders have the ability to report a non-emergency safety issue in real-time instead of waiting until after the trip.

Researchers for the rideshare company say that riders may not consistently report experiences that make them feel uncomfortable or nervous, like harsh braking or innapropriate remarks, because they're distracted after the trip is over.

The new feature can be found in the safety toolkit while on the trip. Click here for a demonstration on how to use the new feature.

