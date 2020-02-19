Eletrical fire tears through attic on Tams Drive; two escape

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of two was woken up Wednesday morning to smoke and fire in their house on Tams Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials say the fire was electrical in nature and started in the attic just before 4:13 a.m. It was under control by 4:46 a.m., firefighters say.
Smoke alarms woke the family up before they were able to get to safety. The attic received heavy fire damage and water from the attic damaged the rest of the house.
The Red Cross was asked to assist.
