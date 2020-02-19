Third suspect in Assumption home invasion, battery captured in Georgia

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A third relative accused in an alleged home invasion and battery in June of 2019 in Assumption Parish has been captured in Georgia, deputies say.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kevin Truehill became irate while trying to “sort out a family situation” on June 29, 2019. Arrest records say he struck the victim in the face repeatedly with an item, causing significant injury. The male partner of the victim, a relative of Truehill began fighting him outside.
While that scuffle continued, Ashley and Lakisha Truehill, both relatives of Kevin, entered the victim’s home and began to beat her as well.
Both Ashley and Lakisha were booked on felony charges on July 8, 2019.
Deputies say Kevin evaded arrested until he was captured in Gainesville, Georgia. He was returned to Assumption Parish on Feb. 17 where he was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He faces charges of home invasion, second-degree battery, and failure to appear. A bond hearing for Kevin is pending.
