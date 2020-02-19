Sen. Bill Cassidy launches reelection campaign, visits previously flooded Juban Crossing Rouses

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Republican US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD kicked off his reelection campaign Wednesday, Feb. 19 with a visit to a locally-owned grocery store in Denham Springs.
That store, the Rouses Market at Juban Crossing, received heavy damage during flooding in August of 2016 and Cassidy used the location to promote his work to secure federal rebuilding aid. The last time Cassidy ran for the US Senate, he faced incumbent, Mary Landrieu. But this time, he still plans for a tough fight.
“We’re not taking it as an easy road. We are working as if we have the strongest opponent in the world. On the other hand, what is easy is that I campaigned for office at the time, telling folks at the time that ideas were more important than experience, and we’ve been able to implement our ideas,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy won’t know who all of his competitors are until mid-July. That’s when the candidate signup period is held.
