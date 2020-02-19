Prison reform group to make statement Thursday on deaths in EBR prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to comments made at last week’s East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council Meeting and public statements released by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding deaths in the parish prison, the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition (EBRPPRC) will make a statement on Thursday night.
RELATED STORIES:
The press conference will be held at the EBR Main Library, located on Goodwood Boulevard, conference room B, on Feb. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.
The Coalition objects strongly to attempts to minimize or explain away the ongoing crisis in the jail as well as mischaracterizations of people incarcerated in the facility and their communities. Coalition members will join family members of people who have died in the prison to bring attention to this crisis and to correct public mischaracterizations of the problem and those impacted.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.