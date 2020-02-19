Shooting victim taken to hospital after showing up at home on Peerless Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Peerless Street Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The area is located off Plank Road near Hooper Road.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one man was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
BRPD officials say the victim drove up to a house in the 4600 block of Peerless to ask for help. The homeowner then called 911 and an ambulance arrived to transport the victim. Investigators do not currently know where the shooting initially happened.
No motive or suspect has been determined at this time.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
