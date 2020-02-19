$642 million in tax dollars were misused or missed out on in 2019, Louisiana legislative auditor says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state and local governments wasted or missed out on a combined $642 million in 2019, according to the state legislative auditor’s year-end report released this week.
The annual report is designed to demonstrate trends to lawmakers, who enter their regular legislative session next month. Some of the issues identified were also identified in the last two year-end reports, indicating progress toward correction has not been made.
The auditor points to a handful of key issues, noting Louisiana’s “ongoing struggle to make sure the Medicaid program is paying only for services that actually have been delivered, and to ensure that only eligible individuals are receiving Medicaid services.”
In addition, the government’s official watchdog writes that Louisiana colleges and universities need to improve their bookkeeping so that students are not overcharged or undercharged fees and tuition.
The auditor also slams a number of local governments for similar problems, noting that a number of repeat offenders are on the “edge of financial collapse.”
“Auditors continue to find non-compliance with state laws related to budgets; failure to reconcile bank accounts; errors in accounting records; deficits in general funds and other funds; and misappropriation of money and assets. The overall effect is the loss of much-needed revenue at the local level.”
