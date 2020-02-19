LSU softball faces LA Tech in midweek matchup

LA Tech is 2-6 on the year with wins over Alabama A&M and Evansville. Zoe Hicks leads the team with a .273 average with six hits, three runs scored and an RBI. She has struck out nine times. In the circle, the Lady Techsters are led by Bre Hernandez, who owns a 2.72 ERA. She is 2-1 and in 18 innings of work, she has struck out 17.