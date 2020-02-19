LSU softball faces LA Tech in midweek matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU softball team will take on Louisiana Tech in Tiger Park on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Tiger Park.
The game is set to start at 6 p.m.
LSU is currently 18-0 against the Lady Techsters in program history and 6-0 under head coach Beth Torina. In the last meeting between the two schools, the Tigers came out ontop 2-1, in a nine-inning victory in the 2018 Purple & Gold Challange.
The Tigers are coming into the midweek game with an 8-1 record after going 3-1 in the LSU Invitational. The squad picked up wins against Samford, North Dakota, and then No. 13 ULL. The team dropped their first game of the season against ULL on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a final score of 2-1.
Sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen earned the SEC Pitcher of the Week honor after going 2-0 on the weekend. Kilponen remains undefeated at 3-0. Taylor Pleasants continues to lead the team and SEC with a batting average of .522. She has a team-leading 12 hits and eight runs scored.
LA Tech is 2-6 on the year with wins over Alabama A&M and Evansville. Zoe Hicks leads the team with a .273 average with six hits, three runs scored and an RBI. She has struck out nine times. In the circle, the Lady Techsters are led by Bre Hernandez, who owns a 2.72 ERA. She is 2-1 and in 18 innings of work, she has struck out 17.
After the midweek game, the Tigers will host their third straight home tournament Feb. 21-22, hosting Belmont and Sam Houston st.
