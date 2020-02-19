Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Uber driver accused of firing shots at passengers who told him he was going the wrong direction has been arrested in Louisiana. News outlets report 53-year-old Ahmad Ahmad picked up the passengers early Sunday morning in New Orleans. Police say the passengers asked him to take them to Kenner, but he started driving over the Mississippi River. When informed that he was going the wrong way, Ahmad stopped the car. Police were called and the passengers hailed another Uber. When that driver arrived, Ahmad allegedly took their keys, got a gun and shot at the victims. Ahmad was arrested after he returned to the scene of the shooting.