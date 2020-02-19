Grandmother of boy who broke arm during viral TikTok challenge now warning parents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s called the Tripping Jump Challenge and it’s on TikTok. It’s where three people first jump up in unison, then on the second jump, when the person in the middle is jumping, the two people on the outside of that person kick their feet, causing them to fall backwards.
The grandmother of the boy who broke his humerus now wants other parents to beware, and the school board in Livingston Parish is taking action.
“We will not be putting the safety of children through a viral challenge. Tomorrow morning, before we even begin school, I am meeting with my risk assessment manager. We’re going to formulate a statement to send to all our schools to make them aware of this viral challenge," said Superintendent Joe Murphy.
