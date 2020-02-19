FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, lower temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few areas of scattered showers are popping up on First Alert Doppler radar Wednesday morning. A few areas of fog may impact your Wednesday morning drive, as well.
After a high yesterday of 79°, we’re looking at temperatures staying in the 60s today behind cloudy skies and on and off showers throughout the day.
Rain is likely overnight as temps dip down to 51°.
Rain continues Thursday with a 90% coverage. No severe weather threat, however. Breezy and getting colder, highs will only reach 55°.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.