FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another gray day; sunshine, cold temps return Friday

By the morning commute, however, rain is likely across the WAFB area, with widespread rains continuing through the morning and into midday Thursday. The day’s rains will taper off through the afternoon with most, if not all, of the rains ended near or before sunset. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Baton Rouge, with temperatures slipping into the low 50s by the mid to late afternoon and likely falling into the 40s around sunset.