FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another gray day; sunshine, cold temps return Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been another gray day with passing showers, although many neighborhoods made it through Wednesday with little or no rain. The region will see a few mainly light showers through the evening and into the night, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By the morning commute, however, rain is likely across the WAFB area, with widespread rains continuing through the morning and into midday Thursday. The day’s rains will taper off through the afternoon with most, if not all, of the rains ended near or before sunset. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Baton Rouge, with temperatures slipping into the low 50s by the mid to late afternoon and likely falling into the 40s around sunset.
Skies will clear late Thursday night into Friday morning with sunshine through the day. Yet Friday starts off cold and stays cool even with that sunshine. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for metro Baton Rouge, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 50s. It gets even colder Saturday morning as the capital area flirts with a light morning freeze. A mainly sunny start Saturday will give way to partly cloudy skies later in the day, with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 60°.
Sunday starts out partly cloudy, with skies becoming mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Sunday stays mostly dry through the daylight hours, with isolated showers developing during the mid to late evening.
Rain is likely Monday and the First Alert Forecast includes scattered rains for Fat Tuesday. However, neither day looks to be a total washout and highs both days should reach the mid to upper 60s.
In the extended outlook, the Storm Team is calling for a few morning showers Ash Wednesday, but after that, it looks like the area will get a much needed dry out that could extend through the end of February.
