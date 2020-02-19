Feast your eyes on the most overloaded king cake we’ve ever seen

Made by request at Angimomma’s King Cakes in Prairieville, the “Diabetic Over Dose” began as a custom “Menstrual Madness” cake; stuffed with brownies and soft chocolate chip cookies and topped with more brownies, cookies, fudge, and caramel. Take that and add Snickers, M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and even more chocolate chip cookies and double fudge brownies? You get the D.O.D.