Feast your eyes on the most overloaded king cake we’ve ever seen

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Step aside, cream cheese filling. Move over boudin-stuffed.
There’s a new king cake in town.
Made by request at Angimomma’s King Cakes in Prairieville, the “Diabetic Over Dose” began as a custom “Menstrual Madness” cake; stuffed with brownies and soft chocolate chip cookies and topped with more brownies, cookies, fudge, and caramel. Take that and add Snickers, M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and even more chocolate chip cookies and double fudge brownies? You get the D.O.D.
Angimomma’s makes all their king cakes to order. You can get this hefty pastry for $40. Head to their Facebook page or call 225-772-3250 to special order yours.
