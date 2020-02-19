Feast your eyes on the most overloaded king cake we’ve ever seen

Angimomma's Diabetic Over Dose king cake. (Source: Angimomma's)
By Mykal Vincent | February 19, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:21 AM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Step aside, cream cheese filling. Move over boudin-stuffed.

There’s a new king cake in town.

Made by request at Angimomma’s King Cakes in Prairieville, the “Diabetic Over Dose” began as a custom “Menstrual Madness” cake; stuffed with brownies and soft chocolate chip cookies and topped with more brownies, cookies, fudge, and caramel. Take that and add Snickers, M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and even more chocolate chip cookies and double fudge brownies? You get the D.O.D.

Angimomma's Diabetic Over Dose king cake. (Source: Angimomma's)
Angimomma’s makes all their king cakes to order. You can get this hefty pastry for $40. Head to their Facebook page or call 225-772-3250 to special order yours.

