Deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Gonzales man.
Family members reported Christopher Bolona, 35, missing on Feb. 17 after their phone calls and text messages were never returned.
Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said Bolona was last seen on Jan. 25.
Bolona is described as 5-ft 10-inch tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eye and black hair that may be braided.
Anyone with information on the Bolona’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
