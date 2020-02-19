Deputies looking for person who reportedly threw bag of live puppies off bridge into water

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for the person(s) responsible for reportedly throwing a bag of puppies off a bridge into a bayou.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say on Sunday, Feb. 16 around 2 p.m., deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint near the bridge by Potato Shed Road in Henderson. A witness reportedly told deputies they saw a small, white, single cab truck briefly stop on the bridge and throw a bag into the water.
Inside the bag, eight live newborn black lab puppies were found.
It’s believed the suspect’s truck is an older model Toyota or Nissan. In the back of the truck is a silver dog box with bright yellow borders around the door, officials say.
The truck was reportedly seen headed south on the Henderson levee road towards Pat’s Seafood Restaurant.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or send a message to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
