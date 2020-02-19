Cleanup efforts begin as Pearl River begins to recede

The restrooms on the Madison County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are about the only structure still visible as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in central Mississippi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The gates to the Ross Barnett Reservoir Spillway Park are chained closed as floodwaters have covered both sides of the popular fishing and boat landing in Rankin County, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. On Sunday, the river is expected to crest at 38 feet. Only twice before has the Pearl River surpassed 38 feet — during the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)