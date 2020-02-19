BRPD asking for help in locating man missing since November 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says Deonta Cable has not been heard from since late November of 2019. Cable was last seen near the 4700 block of Airline Highway.
Investigators believe Cable suffers from mental illness and is not taking his medication. Cable is described as 5’ 9” tall, weighing 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Coppola says the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out at this point in the investigation.
Anyone who has any information on Cable’s whereabouts is asked to call BRPD’s Missing Persons Division at 225-389-8617 or 225-389-2000.
