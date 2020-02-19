Arson suspected in vacant apartment blaze on N. 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators believe someone intentionally set fire to a vacant apartment Thursday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an apartment building on N. 22nd Street was set on fire around 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor. The building contained six units.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call investigators with BRFD at 225-354-1419.
