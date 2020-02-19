AlcoholFreeFor40Challenge shows what booze does to your body

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner’s Eat Fit BR is challenging folks to give up alcohol for 40 days... with a bit of a twist. Their doctors will show you exactly how your body changes over that period. The challenge is designed to show the impact alcohol has on the body, mind, and spirit.
“It's a great way for people to reset after the holidays, and especially after Mardi Gras,” said Vanessa Richard, a registered dietitian with Eat Fit BR.
The challenge, which begins Ash Wednesday (Feb. 26) and concludes on Easter Sunday (April 12), encourages participants to track pre- and post-challenge metrics, including labs, body composition, hydration status, blood pressure, and a closeup photo to see face, skin, and eyes
Here's what to expect, according to Richard:
- Within Days: Improved energy, better quality of sleep, clearer eyes, and improved appearance of under-eye circles
- Within One Week: Reduced fluid retention, brighter skin, improved clarity and focus
- Within One Month: Positive changes to your weight and healthier hair, nails, and digestion
Ochsner Eat Fit will host kickoff events around the state to offer testing for $25 (value of $400). The Baton Rouge event will be held Feb. 27 at Ochsner Medical Complex- The Grove. Advance registration is required for testing and can be accessed online. The post-challenge testing will occur April 8 and is included in the $25 fee.
“We’re measuring body composition, metabolic panel, high sensitivity inflammation markers, liver enzymes, and taking a closeup photo of someone’s face,” Richard explained.
Those embarking on the journey are encouraged to share their progress and connect with others via the #AlcoholFreeFor40 hashtag and its Facebook page. Participants are also encouraged to document changes in their mood, sleep, weight, and appearance throughout the process.
To make the challenge easier, Eat Fit partners with local restaurants like Mestizo. They’re offering a mocktail menu during Lent, in addition to their popular Keto cocktails.
“You give them a mocktail option, they’re coming in, they still feel social, still have a nice, tasty beverage, it gives them enough pleasure that they feel like they’re getting the full experience,” said Mestizo owner, Jim Urdiales.
Some of the mocktail recipes can be found here.
