Woman’s Hospital hires additional security staff
Source - Woman's Hospital (Source: @ Ed LaCasse)
By WAFB Staff | February 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 11:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman's Hospital is stepping up security after an increase in violence in healthcare settings locally and across the U.S.

A representative told the hospital hired 13 security response officers to provide 24/7 coverage.

That's in addition to the contract security staff which will remain at the entrances and visitor check-ins.

Hospital officials say the officers are all highly-trained with law enforcement or military backgrounds.

Woman’s Hospital is contracting with former Baton Rouge Police Chief Greg Phares for these new security measures.

