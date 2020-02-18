Woman’s Hospital hires additional security staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman's Hospital is stepping up security after an increase in violence in healthcare settings locally and across the U.S.
A representative told the hospital hired 13 security response officers to provide 24/7 coverage.
That's in addition to the contract security staff which will remain at the entrances and visitor check-ins.
Hospital officials say the officers are all highly-trained with law enforcement or military backgrounds.
Woman’s Hospital is contracting with former Baton Rouge Police Chief Greg Phares for these new security measures.
