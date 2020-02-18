Video of joyride in Tiger Stadium prompts police investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking in to a video that shows men riding some sort of cart around Tiger Stadium, officials confirm.
According to an LSU representative, the video is being reviewed by campus police. The video, which was shared Monday, Feb. 17 on an Instagram account, shows at least two unidentified men riding in the cart around LSU’s football stadium.
Officials could not confirm whether the cart was an LSU owned vehicle.
The field is currently just dirt. The school removed the turf at the end of the 2019 season due to planned renovations.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
