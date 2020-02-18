SU Lab boasts two No. 1 seeds in NBA 2k20 Winter Open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Student gamers on Southern Lab Esports team are once again flexing their might in the High School Esports League (HSEL) Winter Open.
Cornelius Pointer and Troy Murphy are among seven players tied for the No. 1 seed at the conclusion of the first five games. Pointer and Murphy both only dropped one game each so far.
Murphy is an 8th-grade straight-A student, according to the program’s director, Chris Turner. He says Pointer is a “dream student.”
Pointer finished in the semi-finals in the HSEL Fall Majors in NBA 2k20 last December.
The tournament has a total of 84 competitors and will conclude on Mar. 20.
