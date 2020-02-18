Southern Lady Jags dominate Miss. Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team dominated Mississippi Valley at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 17.
The Lady Jags (12-12, 10-3 SWAC) claimed the 71-40 blowout win over the Lady Devilettes (2-22, 1-12 SWAC).
Alyric Scott scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Raven White and Amani Mcwain each added 11 points.
