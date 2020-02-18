Southern Lady Jags dominate Miss. Valley

Southern guard Alyric Scott (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 18, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team dominated Mississippi Valley at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 17.

The Lady Jags (12-12, 10-3 SWAC) claimed the 71-40 blowout win over the Lady Devilettes (2-22, 1-12 SWAC).

Alyric Scott scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Raven White and Amani Mcwain each added 11 points.

