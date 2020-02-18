Southern Jags crush Miss. Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Men’s Basketball team cruised past Mississippi Valley at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 17.
The Jags (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) crushed the Devils (2-23, 2-11 SWAC), 95-62.
Freshman Damiree Burns came off the bench to lead Southern with 19 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Micah Bradford added 16 points and six assists. Darius Williams finished with a double-double. He had 11 points and 12 rebounds. He also blocked three shots.
