Southern Jags crush Miss. Valley

Southern Jags crush Miss. Valley
Southern head coach Sean Woods and forward Damiree Burns (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 18, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Men’s Basketball team cruised past Mississippi Valley at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 17.

The Jags (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) crushed the Devils (2-23, 2-11 SWAC), 95-62.

RELATED: Jaguars dominate Mississippi Valley, 95-62

Freshman Damiree Burns came off the bench to lead Southern with 19 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Micah Bradford added 16 points and six assists. Darius Williams finished with a double-double. He had 11 points and 12 rebounds. He also blocked three shots.

____________

Keep up with more Southern sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.