Sole survivor of Lafayette plane crash leaves hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After being hospitalized for 52 days, Wade Berzas, the sole survivor of a plane crash in Lafayette last year, has been released from the hospital.
A two-engine, fixed-wing aircraft went down at around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 less than a mile after takeoff.
According to Lafayette television station KATC, the crash killed the pilot, 51-year-old Ian Biggs and five passengers; 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 30-year-old Carley Ann McCord, 51-year-old Gretchen Vincent, and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent.
Berzas was seriously injured.
A statement from Wade and Mackenzie Berzas reads as follows:
“We will always be grateful for the thoughts and prayers offered on our behalf during this time of healing. Your prayers were deeply felt, and we believe contributed to the success of Wade’s recovery. Thank you for allowing us the privacy we need to focus on the road ahead. We are truly overwhelmed by your love for our family.”
RELATED STORIES:
A statement from Joey Barrios, MD, Burn Surgeon / Medical Director, Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Unit:
“Wade exceeded every goal we set for him and progressed faster than we anticipated based on his initial injuries. Everyone in our burn unit took part in his care and rallied behind him in this unique situation. It speaks to the perseverance and faith of a family and the quality of the care team we’ve assembled in our burn unit. We couldn’t be prouder that he is going home today.”
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit says three people on the ground were also hurt when the plane went down. Someone in a car was taken to a hospital with serious burns and two postal workers suffered smoke inhalation.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.