NWS Severe Weather Preparedness Week for La. and Miss.

Tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail, and flash floods can occur at any time of the year. However, late winter and spring usually bring the greatest chance of these severe weather events occurring in Louisiana and Mississippi.
The week of February 16 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana. The same week is also Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the state of Mississippi. The goal of these Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness Weeks is to call attention to the threats posed by these weather hazards and to review severe weather safety rules in an attempt to reduce the loss of life and injury. Post-storm interviews with survivors of severe weather events prove that preventative safety measures greatly enhance the chance of survival.
Now is the time to develop a severe weather safety plan. A successful plan should include:
- Knowledge of terminology such as watches and warnings
- Knowledge of safety rules to follow when severe weather threatens
- A reliable method of receiving warnings and emergency information
- Review and testing of the plan.
Emergency managers, schools, government agencies, private businesses, and local citizens are encouraged to review their severe weather safety plans and conduct drills as appropriate.
For additional information on Mississippi Severe Weather Preparedness Week and Mississippi severe weather information visit http://www.weather.gov/jan/swpw
Our partners at the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) have additional hazardous weather and severe weather safety information. Please visit their websites:
- Louisiana GOHSEP Get a Game Plan - http://www.getagameplan.org/
- Mississippi Emergency Management Agency - http://www.msema.org/
Severe Weather Criteria
National Weather Service considers the following criteria as severe weather phenomenon:
- Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger (quarter-sized or greater)
- Measured wind gusts greater than 58 MPH (50 knots)
- Observed wind damage, such as fallen trees, property damage, etc.
- Tornado - a funnel cloud that contacts the ground
- Flash flooding or flooding that causes death, injuries, or property damage
Local Severe Weather Climatology
To get local parish and county specific severe weather climatology, please visit here.
NOAA Weather Radio & Wireless Emergency Alerts
NOAA Weather Radio is a vital communication link in your severe weather safety plan. NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts continuous weather information. When severe weather watches and warnings are issued, most NOAA Weather Radios are automatically alerted and turned on so that you are alerted about a potential severe weather situation. Some receivers can be programmed specifically for the parish or county where you live.
In the southern United States...including the Gulf Coast states...tornadoes can occur at night. Unfortunately...nocturnal tornadoes have a much greater chance of causing fatalities and injuries as many people are asleep and not monitoring weather conditions or media to know if warnings have been issued. NOAA Weather Radios can be a life saving weather monitoring device during the overnight hours. The Weather Radio can be set in "stand-by" mode overnight and will automatically alarm and turn on if a severe weather watch or warning is issued. When a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch or Warning is issued, the weather radio will automatically alert and broadcast the warning.
Six transmitters serve southeast Louisiana and southwest and coastal Mississippi. Click here for additional information on NOAA Weather Radio.
NOAA Weather Radio - Tornado Test Message
As part of the Severe Weather Awareness Week activity we will transmit a Tornado Test Message on NOAA Weather Radio Wednesday morning, February 19th, around 9:15AM. The test message will be similar to the Routine Weekly Test message transmitted each Wednesday. Some NOAA Weather Radios will alarm with the test message, others will only have a TEST message displayed on their LCD screens. The test message will allow individuals and organization to make sure their NOAA Weather Radios are in good working order, and also is a good time to review severe weather safety plans. In the event of severe weather the test will be postponed to a later date.
Wireless Emergency Alerts
A relatively new way to receive weather warnings is from the Wireless Emergency Alert feature enabled on many newer model cell phones. Most wireless carriers have also incorporated this feature into their service. This new warning dissemination avenue allows government agencies to send urgent critical messages directly to cell phones in an impacted area. Apps or additional software are not needed. While messages will look very similar to text messages when received, they include a special tone and vibration repeated twice. For additional information, on the Wireless Emergency Alert (WES) feature visit the NWS Weather Ready Nation web site: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/com/weatherreadynation/wea.html, and also your cell phone provider.
Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) Success Story
Since the rollout of the Wireless Emergency Alert feature on mobile phone several years ago there have been a number of success stories where timely Tornado Warnings from the NWS and distribution to individuals cell phones via the WEA feature allowed people to seek safety during a life-threatening tornado situation.
On such example occurred last year in Louisiana near the small town of Trout (LaSalle Parish) on the night of Oct 31st when family received a Tornado Warning from the WEA feature on their cell phone, The family quickly moved from their double-wide mobile home to a nearby house of a family member. Their mobile home was completely destroyed by the strong (EF2) tornado. A timely Tornado Warning, and rapid distribution by the WEA feature to the warned area followed by quick action certainly led to a positive outcome and possible loss of lives.
Tornado and Severe Weather Safety Rules
During a threat of Severe Weather – closely monitor the weather and the latest forecast.
If a Watch is issued – stay alert and be prepared to take action
If a Warning is issued – take action
- Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business such as a closet, bathroom, or hallway
- Protect your head from flying debris! If possible, use a helmet, mattress, pillow, or anything that will provide better protection than your hands
- Abandon mobile homes and vehicles for more substantial shelter
- Stay away from windows, and do not waste time trying to open them
- Do not take shelter under a highway or overpass