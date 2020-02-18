LSU softball moves up in NFCA Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team continues to be ranked in the top 10 of the weekly poll.
This week the Tigers have moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today/ NFCA Division I poll. LSU has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season, they have earned a total of 613 points in the NFCA poll.
LSU has picked up 377 points and is one of the three SEC schools in the top 10 and ranked the highest among those teams.
The Tigers are back in action Wednesday, Feb 19 playing host to LA Tech at 6 p.m. in Tiger Park.
2020 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 18 (Week 2)
1, UCLA (30), 798, 11-0, 3
2, Washington (1), 756, 10-1, 1
3, Oklahoma, 716, 8-1, 2
4, Texas, 698, 10-0, 6
5, Arizona, 691, 9-1, 4
6, LSU, 613, 8-1, 7
7, Florida, 606, 11-1, 8
8, Michigan (1), 569, 9-0, 11
9, Florida State, 497, 7-4, 5
10, Alabama, 462, 4-5, 9
11, ULL, 441, 7-2, 13
12, Tennessee, 437, 6-2, 12
13, Kentucky, 408, 7-2, 10
14, Oklahoma State, 353, 6-3, 16
15, Oregon, 284, 9-0, 21
16, Arizona State, 280, 10-2, 23
17, Minnesota, 276, 5-4, 14
18, Missouri, 270, 9-2, 19
19, Georgia, 264, 8-3, 15
20, Texas Tech, 214, 7-3, 17
21, James Madison, 181, 2-1, 20
22, South Carolina, 117, 5-3, 18
23, Arkansas, 114, 7-1, 24
24, Virginia Tech, 103, 7-3, RV
25, Northwestern, 72, 4-5, 21
