LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson crowned SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson has once again been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, according to league offices.
This is the fourth straight week Johnson has earned the title.
Johnson dominated the Tigers’ two meets with six individual victories. She earned a 10 on vault for her second perfect score of the season. Johnson became the third gymnast in the country to score a 10 on vault and earn a 10 on multiple events.
The Dallas native earned a career-high of 39.75 in the all-around at the GymQuarters meet. This score was also the fifth-highest score in the country. Johnson also won titles on beam and floor in St. Charles. With a quick turnaround, Johnson picked up where she left off and won the all-around and vault title and also finished second on two events.
She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after the third meet of the season and the SEC Freshman of the Week for the last four weeks.
Overall, Johnson ranks second on floor and vault and fifth in the all-around in the nation.
The No. 6 Tigers will travel to Columbia to take on No. 18 Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
