LSU football spring game to be played at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has announced the spring game will be played on Saturday, April 18.
Due to construction in Tiger Stadium the spring game, this year will be played at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. The time for the game has not been announced yet.
According to Southern University’s Athletic Director Roman Banks, the paperwork to make this happen should be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 19. Banks, would like this to be a community event uniting LSU and Southern University according to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet.
This story is developing we will add more information as it comes in.
____________
Keep up with more LSU and sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.