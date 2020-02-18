LSU baseball hosts Southern for midweek matchup

“(Southern coach) Kerrick Jackson has done a tremendous job with his program; I know they’re young, but so are we in some regard. It’s going to be a good ball game, and we’re going to go out there and play our hearts out. There were a lot of things I liked about the way we played in the opening series against Indiana, which is a very good ball club. For the most part, our pitching was really good the entire weekend, and I thought we played pretty well overall. You’re going to see our team get better and better as the year goes on,” said head coach Paul Mainieri.