LSU baseball hosts Southern for midweek matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball (2-1) is back in action at The Box to take on the Southern Jags (2-2) Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The first pitch is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. to avoid rain moving into the area. LSU officials are urging fans to arrive early due to a men’s basketball game against Kentucky happening in the PMAC.
The Tigers currently lead the series 53-3. The squads first met back in 1970. LSU has won 14 consecutive games over Southern before the Jags had a 7-2 win over the Tigers last season at Southern’s Lee-Hines Field. The Jaguars’ other wins over the Tigers came on May 3, 2005, a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium, and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory at “The Box.” LSU is 47-2 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.
“(Southern coach) Kerrick Jackson has done a tremendous job with his program; I know they’re young, but so are we in some regard. It’s going to be a good ball game, and we’re going to go out there and play our hearts out. There were a lot of things I liked about the way we played in the opening series against Indiana, which is a very good ball club. For the most part, our pitching was really good the entire weekend, and I thought we played pretty well overall. You’re going to see our team get better and better as the year goes on,” said head coach Paul Mainieri.
LSU opened the 2020 season by defeating the Big 10 champion Indiana in two of the three games at The Box. Friday, Feb. 14 victory marked the Tigers 19th straight victory in a season-opening game.
Head coach Paul Mainieri is just seven wins shy of reaching the 600-win mark in his 14-season career at LSU.
The Jags are currently 2-2 on the season after splitting four games last weekend at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans. Southen defeated the University of New Orleans and Alcorn State before dropping decisions to Grambling and to Alabama State.
Southern is the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion, as the Jaguars posted a 34-24 overall mark and participated in the 2019 NCAA Starkville Regional in their second season under coach Kerrick Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.