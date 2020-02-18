KIRAN: Video shows Livingston Parish deputy’s deadly off-duty confrontation

As a part of the investigation, State Police were able to view surveillance cameras which captured the entire confrontation from different angles. The videos show Mr. Sparkman emerging from a wooded area adjacent to the home with a gun pointed at Mr. Browning. Although there is no audio, both Mr. Browning and Ms. Hicks indicated that Mr. Sparkman fired several shots as he approached the residence through the woods, which is corroborated by the finding of six fired 40 cal. cartridges at the edge of the wooded area. As Mr. Browning stands stationary in his driveway, Mr. Sparkman aggressively approaches Mr. Browning as both men have their guns pointed at each other. Mr. Browning actually drops his arm to his side at one point to attempt to de-escalate the situation as Mr. Sparkman continues to approach. As he gets closer, the videos show that Mr. Sparkman’s weapon discharges as he swings toward Mr. Browning’s head and hits Mr. Browning with the weapon. Mr. Browning responds by discharging several close range shots as the two men wrestle each other and exchange gunfire. Both men are struck by the other person’s gunfire. Mr. Browning received a severe leg wound while Mr. Sparkman’s injuries were fatal. Authorities are immediately contacted and dispatched to the location.