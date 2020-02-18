THE INVESTIGATORS: Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed against WBR sheriff, insurance company

(WAFB) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes and the sheriff’s office’s insurance company according to documents provided by Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley.
A former inmate, Darius Craig, died back on August 26, 2019 and his death was ruled a suicide. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and false imprisonment with family members of the inmate claiming the sheriff’s office violated Craig’s rights.
The family claims Craig should have been released 10 days before his death. He was incarcerated for domestic abuse battery.
Haley represents the man’s family and says authorities in Texas missed a deadline to extradite him on a different violation. He says the family also questions whether Craig actually killed himself. Based on text messages shared with the 9News Investigators, the former inmate had run into some issues during his stay in prison.
“I’m sorry to say but I’ve been put back in H block since yesterday night,” the message reads. “ When it comes down to people calling me everything by my name and threatening to harm me, I had to defend myself.”
WAFB did reach out to a spokesman for the West Baton Rouge sheriff’s office for comment on this story. We are still waiting to hear back at this time.
