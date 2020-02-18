Human Jukebox band performs at LOFSA event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Human Jukebox Band performed during the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance’s Spring 2020 Financial Literacy for You Tour at Southern University on Feb. 18.
A representative for LOSFA said 496 students signed up to see the production.
This year’s event featured the theme Meet Your Match, a game show production with information about what it takes to get to college and how to be successful while there.
The game show is designed to give students an interactive approach to learning about their post-secondary options while helping them understand how to take their skills and interests and turn them into a career.
Students also took a tour of the university and heard about admissions and financial aid information.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.