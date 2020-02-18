FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, rainy conditions continue; cold and sunny Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds kept the sun hidden for most of the WAFB region Tuesday. The clouds did produce a few passing showers, but what rain that did fall didn’t amount to much. After some significant fog in the morning, visibility levels improved for most of the area by the mid to late morning. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has maintained a Dense Fog Advisory through the day for the entire WAFB viewing area.
The advisory is currently in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Storm Team expects the advisory will be extended through most, if not all, of Wednesday morning later Tuesday night. The bottom line is fog is likely to be a travel concern later Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning’s commute.
A weak cool front will slide through the WAFB region overnight and early Wednesday, but it won’t produce much in the way of rainfall. Isolated, mainly light showers will continue through Tuesday evening, overnight, and into Wednesday morning along with areas of dense fog. Temperatures will remain on the mild side too, with some WAFB neighborhoods staying in the 60s through the night and into the morning. Wednesday’s forecast includes scattered, mainly light, off and on showers through the afternoon. Cooler air slowly filtering into the region behind the overnight front will keep daytime highs in the low 60s, quite a change from Tuesday’s 70s.
A disturbance from the west will be the primary rainmaker Wednesday night into Thursday. Just about everybody gets wet, but the Storm Team is not concerned about a severe weather threat. While rain totals with this disturbance could top 1” for some locations along and north of the I-10/12 corridor, flooding won’t be a serious issue either.
Temperatures Thursday will start out in the mid 50s around midnight and slowly fall through the day, dropping into the 40s by Thursday evening.
Sunshine returns Friday with a chilly start in the upper 30s and an afternoon high only reaching the low to mid 50s. Saturday opens with mainly sunny skies and sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the capital area. Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs reaching 60° or so for the Red Stick.
Unfortunately, rain is back for the final three days of Carnival season. However, none of those days will be washouts and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for each afternoon. The Storm Team is currently calling for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, rain likely Monday morning, with a Monday afternoon dry-out, then scattered rains returning for the afternoon and evening of Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25).
Scattered rains are expected for the first half of Ash Wednesday with cooler and drier air filtering in for the afternoon. For the time being, the First Alert Forecast has a return of sunshine for the final days of February.
