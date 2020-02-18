FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, rainy conditions continue; cold and sunny Friday

A weak cool front will slide through the WAFB region overnight and early Wednesday, but it won’t produce much in the way of rainfall. Isolated, mainly light showers will continue through Tuesday evening, overnight, and into Wednesday morning along with areas of dense fog. Temperatures will remain on the mild side too, with some WAFB neighborhoods staying in the 60s through the night and into the morning. Wednesday’s forecast includes scattered, mainly light, off and on showers through the afternoon. Cooler air slowly filtering into the region behind the overnight front will keep daytime highs in the low 60s, quite a change from Tuesday’s 70s.