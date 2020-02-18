FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning; rains on the way

By Diane Deaton | February 18, 2020 at 4:55 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Extra drive time is an excellent idea this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi until mid-morning.

Visibility is down to less than 1/4 mile in some areas. Reminder, overall visibility can change quickly within a short distance. Please be extra cautious.

Otherwise, we’re looking at another mostly cloudy February day. A few scattered showers are expected to pop up later today on First Alert Doppler radar.

Temperatures are trending warmer with highs today in the mid-to-upper 70°s.

Overnight, scattered showers continues and lows will drop to the upper 50°s.

Wednesday, a 40% chance of showers and even cooler temps. Highs Wednesday topping out around 63°.

