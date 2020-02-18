ExxonMobil to release 7-day report about fire at Baton Rouge refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil is expected to release its 7-day report about a significant fire last week at its Baton Rouge refinery.
Lawmaker Cleo Fields will host a community meeting Wednesday after the findings are released.
Residents living in the immediate area around ExxonMobil have already expressed displeasure with Exxon over its notification system the night of the fire.
ExxonMobil officials said Thursday, Feb. 13 that two potentially cancer-causing chemicals were released during the fire. They include benzene and butadiene. Both amounts were above the limits in which ExxonMobil must report to the Department of Environmental Quality, representatives said.
A timeline of the events the night of the fire on Feb. 11 can be found by clicking the link here.
