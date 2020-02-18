Dudley DeBosier, Lyft partner to offer $10 off a ride during Mardi Gras

“Mardi Gras is one of our favorite holidays, and in Louisiana, holidays usually mean drinking. In our line of business, we often see the awful effects drunk driving can have on individuals, families, and communities alike. It’s why we offer safe ride programs throughout the year and hope people will take advantage to help make Louisiana’s streets a little safer. Laissez les bon temps rouler! But please get a safe ride home,” said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier.