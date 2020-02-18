Deputies working to identify body found in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are working to identify the body of a man found in a rural part of St. Helena Parish.
Joe Chaney, Chief of Detectives with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Leonard Chapel Road on the morning of Feb. 16.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male lying on the side of the road with no sign of life, Chaney said.
The St. Helena Parish’s Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.
Chaney said deputies are working to determine the identity of the body.
